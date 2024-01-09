United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Reduced by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.59. The stock had a trading volume of 614,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,341. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.