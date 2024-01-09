US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $8,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

