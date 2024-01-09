Valobit Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $286.61 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Valobit token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $286.61 million and approximately $28,488.81 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

Valobit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,200,806,777.8904393 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.1747364 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $34,890.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valobit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

