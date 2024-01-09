VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.