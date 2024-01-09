VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.14

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
