Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Bricktown Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bricktown Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after acquiring an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

