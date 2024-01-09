Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUGFree Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $306.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

