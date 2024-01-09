Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

