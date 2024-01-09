Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lessened by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.