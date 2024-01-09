Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,118,000 after buying an additional 196,416 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. 110,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,563. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

