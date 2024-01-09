Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.