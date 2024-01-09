Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 14.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $19,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 427,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,181. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

