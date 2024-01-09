Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Boosted by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $77.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,486. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

