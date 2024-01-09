Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

