Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.70. 2,166,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,611. The firm has a market cap of $348.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

