Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Position Boosted by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

