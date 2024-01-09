Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $70,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

