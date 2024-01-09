Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,541,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,920 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $57.48.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,651,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.