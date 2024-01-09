Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,541,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,920 shares.The stock last traded at $56.91 and had previously closed at $57.48.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
