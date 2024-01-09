Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,405. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.