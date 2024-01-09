VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 45.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,957 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

