VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
VBIV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
