VeChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $68.56 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 16% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $68.56 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,714,516,834 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is https://reddit.com/r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official message board is vechainofficial.medium.com. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @vechainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain (VET) is the native cryptocurrency of the VeChainThor blockchain. VET is used as a medium of exchange for activities and transactions on the VeChainThor blockchain and serves as a “fuel” to power the network. VET holders have the right to vote on governance decisions, participate in Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus, and receive rewards in the form of VTHO tokens. VET holders will also be able to benefit from other financial services such as staking, lending, and trading on third-party exchanges. With its innovative features, VeChainThor is positioned to be one of the most influential public blockchains, and VET is an integral part of this ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

