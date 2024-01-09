Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.83.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritex by 59.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth about $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

