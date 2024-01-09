Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 160,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 609,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 160,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,393.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Edwards acquired 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Ebsworth acquired 160,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 844,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,393.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 9.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

