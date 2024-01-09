Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.28

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $420.28 and last traded at $420.19, with a volume of 216588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $419.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

