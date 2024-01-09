Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

