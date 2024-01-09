Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 30th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

