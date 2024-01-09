Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 78,127 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

