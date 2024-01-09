Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
