Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $7.07 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00015146 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $198.54 million and $19.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00016018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.49 or 1.00036279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00169983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.01304972 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,517,647.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

