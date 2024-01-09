Walker Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 182.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RCD traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 285,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $103.95 and a one year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

