Walker Asset Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 5.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,876,000 after buying an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $925.77. 83,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $963.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

