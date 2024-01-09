Walker Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 894.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 666,817 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 447,775 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 424,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 218,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

