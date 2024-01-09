Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $101,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. 118,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,467. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

