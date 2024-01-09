Walker Crips Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

LON:WCW opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £10.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.73.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

