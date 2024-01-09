Walker Crips Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:WCW opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Walker Crips Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £10.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.73.
