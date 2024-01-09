WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average is $410.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

