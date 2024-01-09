Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Shares of WBS opened at $51.38 on Friday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

