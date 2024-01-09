WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WEC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group



WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

