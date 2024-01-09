WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.580-4.620 EPS.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

