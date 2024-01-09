Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

