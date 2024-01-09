Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLN. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,200,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 76,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,915. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $235.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.32.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.