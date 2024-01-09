Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 16,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 51,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Vicor

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.