Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 262,600 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,600 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 10.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.19% of Trade Desk worth $74,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,665,807. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. 1,603,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,352. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

