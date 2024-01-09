Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.44. 134,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $260.69.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

