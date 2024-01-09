Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 550,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.