Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,748 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Broadcom stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,068.51. The stock had a trading volume of 513,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,003.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.