Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $213.96. 272,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.