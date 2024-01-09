Whittier Trust Co. Has $39.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,218 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $158.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

