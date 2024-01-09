Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. 51,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,212. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.