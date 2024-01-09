Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,201 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $700.05. The company had a trading volume of 274,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.37 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

