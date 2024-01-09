Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.24. 81,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,416. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

