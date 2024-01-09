Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

VEU traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 478,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,688. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

